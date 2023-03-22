High Performing Teachers Are Needed At Low Performing Schools

bds meeting
bds meeting(WJHG)
By Marisa Gjuraj
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - High-performing teachers are needed at low-performing schools.

Now Bay district leaders hope money, will get them there. Tuesday Bay District school board members approved a plan to give incentives to certified teachers.

If they agree to work at schools that need extra help they can get more money.

The teachers will get between ten-to-fifteen-thousand dollars extra spread out in their paychecks across the year if they work at one of seven schools that have received an overall poor rating.

“Now our work is to find the best of the best and hope that they will transfer and help us make a difference in the lives of the students at our most fragile schools and help us to move the schools out of the emergency status they are in,” said Keri Weatherly, Director of Elementary Instructional Services.

The district identified seven local schools as being in what they call an “education emergency situation” that happens when the school’s overall performance is given a very low grade.

One teacher at Rutherford High shared how moving in more quality teachers would make a big difference.

“We have teachers who are at other schools who might want to come to Rutherford and they might say with this money, this life-changing money that might be the push for them to come and support and turn things around,” said Jessica Bradley, a Rutherford teacher. So, I feel like if we can strike a balance and be able to have highly qualified teachers as we have at our other schools we can see a huge turnaround at Rutherford.”

Job postings for highly qualified teachers are going up this week. The district also is planning a job fair next week where they will try to recruit the best of the best.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A traffic stop on Sunday in Walton County led to two people out of Miami being arrested.
Two arrested with alleged cocaine headed to prison facility
local film industry booming
Bay County Film Industry is making a splash with one YouTube star coming into town this week
Shots fired outside Longboards in PCB, three men from Alabama are in custody.
Shots fired outside Longboards in PCB
Three men were arrested after deputies say they conducted traffic details last week. (from...
Three arrested during traffic detail
Dr. Rufus Wood is the President of the Bay County NAACP but also serves as a pastor of a local...
Community comes together for local leader

Latest News

cra front beach
Panama City Beach Holds Public Meeting for Front Beach Road Project
Publix appreciation day
Publix Appreciation Day
Leaders urge residents to exercise their right to vote.
CPAR partners with Bay County leaders to promote tax exemption on ballot
Commissioners approved the refined plans for the land and said they are excited to see what’s...
More developments, potential changes set to be approved in Bay County
Bay County Commission Meeting
Bay County Commissioners hope to get $11.3 million from Treasury Dept.