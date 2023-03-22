PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - High-performing teachers are needed at low-performing schools.

Now Bay district leaders hope money, will get them there. Tuesday Bay District school board members approved a plan to give incentives to certified teachers.

If they agree to work at schools that need extra help they can get more money.

The teachers will get between ten-to-fifteen-thousand dollars extra spread out in their paychecks across the year if they work at one of seven schools that have received an overall poor rating.

“Now our work is to find the best of the best and hope that they will transfer and help us make a difference in the lives of the students at our most fragile schools and help us to move the schools out of the emergency status they are in,” said Keri Weatherly, Director of Elementary Instructional Services.

The district identified seven local schools as being in what they call an “education emergency situation” that happens when the school’s overall performance is given a very low grade.

One teacher at Rutherford High shared how moving in more quality teachers would make a big difference.

“We have teachers who are at other schools who might want to come to Rutherford and they might say with this money, this life-changing money that might be the push for them to come and support and turn things around,” said Jessica Bradley, a Rutherford teacher. So, I feel like if we can strike a balance and be able to have highly qualified teachers as we have at our other schools we can see a huge turnaround at Rutherford.”

Job postings for highly qualified teachers are going up this week. The district also is planning a job fair next week where they will try to recruit the best of the best.

