More developments, potential changes set to be approved in Bay County

Commissioners approved the refined plans for the land and said they are excited to see what’s...
Commissioners approved the refined plans for the land and said they are excited to see what’s to come.(WJHG)
By Claire Jones
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The growth in Bay County doesn’t seem to be slowing down.

Tuesday, the Bay County Planning Commission approved zoning changes to 2,017 acres of land in the Panama City Beach area. The land is mostly along Highway 79 and north of Philip Griffitts Sr. Parkway.

That land is being developed by St. Joe. Along with a hospital already in the works, a company representative told commissioners plans about adding a town center, homes, and businesses.

Commissioners approved the refined plans for the land and said they are excited to see what’s to come.

“This is a continuation of what St. Joe has been doing with the West Bay Sector,” Bay County Planning Commissioner Darren Haiman said. “So, what they’re doing as this continues to develop, they’re refining the plans and the growth of the area. So, in my opinion, it’s one of the most exciting and one of the biggest things that’s happening in Bay County in the longest time. The goal is for us to grow how we want to grow. To encourage economic growth and prosperity, and for us to live in the county we want to live in.”

Another main topic at Tuesday’s meeting was how the land, which used to be the Bay Point Meadows Golf Course, will be used.

The golf course was destroyed in Hurricane Michael in 2018, and there have reportedly been plans in the works since. Plans purposed for that land include dedicating 136 acres to “general commercial”, as well as “seasonal resort” and residential homes. Commissioners approved the motion, with a few restrictions on how big certain buildings can be.

They also approved changing the zoning of 120 from “conservation recreation” to “C-4 design and research”, as well as more residential housing.

”The community obviously suffered during Hurricane Michael,” Haiman said. “We lost a golf course and some other changes there. Hopefully what this is, is an opportunity to turn a page and rebirth Bay Point, if you will.”

The approvals made at Tuesday’s meeting were only a recommendation by the planning commission. These plans still have to be approved by the Bay County Board of Commissioners. NewsChannel 7 was told that meeting is scheduled for April 18.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A traffic stop on Sunday in Walton County led to two people out of Miami being arrested.
Two arrested with alleged cocaine headed to prison facility
local film industry booming
Bay County Film Industry is making a splash with one YouTube star coming into town this week
Shots fired outside Longboards in PCB, three men from Alabama are in custody.
Shots fired outside Longboards in PCB
Three men were arrested after deputies say they conducted traffic details last week. (from...
Three arrested during traffic detail
Dr. Rufus Wood is the President of the Bay County NAACP but also serves as a pastor of a local...
Community comes together for local leader

Latest News

cra front beach
Panama City Beach Holds Public Meeting for Front Beach Road Project
Publix appreciation day
Publix Appreciation Day
Leaders urge residents to exercise their right to vote.
CPAR partners with Bay County leaders to promote tax exemption on ballot
Bay County Commission Meeting
Bay County Commissioners hope to get $11.3 million from Treasury Dept.