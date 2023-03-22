More developments, potential changes set to be approved in Bay County

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The growth in Bay County doesn’t seem to be slowing down.

Tuesday, the Bay County Planning Commission approved zoning changes to 2,017 acres of land in the Panama City Beach area. The land is mostly along Highway 79 and north of Philip Griffitts Sr. Parkway.

That land is being developed by St. Joe. Along with a hospital already in the works, a company representative told commissioners plans about adding a town center, homes, and businesses.

Commissioners approved the refined plans for the land and said they are excited to see what’s to come.

“This is a continuation of what St. Joe has been doing with the West Bay Sector,” Bay County Planning Commissioner Darren Haiman said. “So, what they’re doing as this continues to develop, they’re refining the plans and the growth of the area. So, in my opinion, it’s one of the most exciting and one of the biggest things that’s happening in Bay County in the longest time. The goal is for us to grow how we want to grow. To encourage economic growth and prosperity, and for us to live in the county we want to live in.”

Another main topic at Tuesday’s meeting was how the land, which used to be the Bay Point Meadows Golf Course, will be used.

The golf course was destroyed in Hurricane Michael in 2018, and there have reportedly been plans in the works since. Plans purposed for that land include dedicating 136 acres to “general commercial”, as well as “seasonal resort” and residential homes. Commissioners approved the motion, with a few restrictions on how big certain buildings can be.

They also approved changing the zoning of 120 from “conservation recreation” to “C-4 design and research”, as well as more residential housing.

”The community obviously suffered during Hurricane Michael,” Haiman said. “We lost a golf course and some other changes there. Hopefully what this is, is an opportunity to turn a page and rebirth Bay Point, if you will.”

The approvals made at Tuesday’s meeting were only a recommendation by the planning commission. These plans still have to be approved by the Bay County Board of Commissioners. NewsChannel 7 was told that meeting is scheduled for April 18.

