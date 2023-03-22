Mosley baseball coach suspension reduced

By Scott Rossman
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 8:34 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It is good news on the Mosley baseball front.

A.D. Doug Lee telling us Tuesday afternoon the FHSAA is reducing the 12-month suspension of head coach Bobby Howard, to 13 games! Though he’s still facing a thousand dollar fine! The reduced penalty coming before Mosley even submitted an appeal in the coach’s case.

That suspension for a couple of pitch count violations this month. Perhaps the state body going for shock value then pulling back on the seemingly harsh penalty there.

Given the coach has already missed 4 games, including Tuesday night’s 3-2 loss at Leon, it means Howard will sit out the final 9 regular season games, and be back for district play and possible state playoff games beyond that.

The $1,000 fine comes in the form of $500 for each violation. The coach has to pay that fine himself, neither the school nor the booster club can pay it for him.

