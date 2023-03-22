Old scam on the rise in Bay County

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Authorities are warning of an uptick in an old scam targeting elderly residents.

According to Bay County Sheriff’s Office, complaints stem from a Publisher’s Clearing House sweepstakes scam. Officials say it starts with a telephone call to the targeted victim and telling them they won sweepstakes.

The victim is then reportedly told in order to get the winnings, they have to pay taxes on the money, and the payment can only be done through purchasing gift cards in a specific amount, then calling the scammer back and giving them the code to redeem the gift cards.

Investigators say they’ve traced the calls to Nigeria and Jamaica, which makes it almost impossible to hold scammers accountable.

BCSO urges the public to keep several things in mind when getting these calls:

If it sounds too good to be true, it usually is.

If you didn’t ever enter the sweepstakes, then you can’t win it.

No credible contest will demand tax payment up front and advise using gift cards.

Sheriff Tommy Ford is also encouraging family members and caregivers to watch elderly persons they have in their care, and to protect them.

Estimates show over $100,000 has been lost through the scam, according to deputies.

