Panama City Beach Holds Public Meeting for Front Beach Road Project

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Front Beach Road is going to look a little different starting in the late summer this year.

The Community Redevelopment Agency held its final pre-construction meeting Tuesday.

Officials with the city’s CRA say this project is going to improve Front Beach Road.

Community members met at Beach city hall, they saw the maps for the construction showing the project from Lullwater Drive to Hills boulevard.

“The current road primarily accommodates vehicles. The intent of this, and pedestrian safety is always a big concern in the state of Florida this project addresses that by providing sidewalks on both sides of the road, safe places for people to cross and also accommodating bicycle users and for transit facilities, for bus facilities, bus vehicles that use Front Beach road we provide accommodations for that with a dedicated lane,” said Scott Passmore CRA assistant project manager.

Passmore says now the next steps are they will prepare for bids that will go out next month. They hope to start construction later this summer.

The project will take about 3 years to complete.

