Police: 2 faculty members shot at Denver high school

Denver police responded to reports of a shooting at East High School on Wednesday, March 22,...
Denver police responded to reports of a shooting at East High School on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.(KMGH via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (AP) — Two faculty members were shot at a Denver high school Wednesday morning after a gun was found during a search of a student, authorities said.

The juvenile suspect remained at large and the gun as not immediately recovered following the shooting at East High School at about 10 a.m., the Denver Police Department said.

One of the faculty members was critically injured and the second was in stable condition, Police Chief Ron Thomas said. Officials said both faculty members were administrators.

The victims were taken to area hospitals.

East High School, not far from downtown near a busy street that cuts through the city, was placed on lockdown as police investigated the shooting.

It was unclear if the shooting happened inside or outside the school. Denver Public School confirmed the victims were faculty members.

Earlier this month students from the school skipped class and and marched to Colorado’s state Capitol to demand stricter gun laws, following the death of a fellow student who was shot while sitting in a car near school.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

local film industry booming
Bay County Film Industry is making a splash with one YouTube star coming into town this week
Three men were arrested after deputies say they conducted traffic details last week. (from...
Three arrested during traffic detail
cra front beach
Panama City Beach Holds Public Meeting for Front Beach Road Project
A man is in custody after deputies say they found illegal substances and a gun in his car.
Traffic stop ends in drug and gun arrest
Freeport Primary & Immediate Care opened its doors in mid-March, but the owners told...
Medical clinic opens in Walton County

Latest News

The recalled drops has caused serious infections, leading to lasting damage in some people.
More deaths, injuries linked to recalled eyedrops
File photo of an empty classroom. A teacher at Wallace A. Smith Elementary School in Ooltewah,...
Teacher accused of sex abuse involving first-grade students in Tennessee
FILE - Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg participates in a news conference in New York,...
AP sources: Manhattan DA postpones Trump grand jury session
FILE - Workers, who were hired by residents, remove sargassum seaweed from the Bay of Soliman,...
A 5,000-mile seaweed belt is headed toward Florida