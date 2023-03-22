Skies turn mostly sunny with spring feels today

By Ryan Michaels
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 7:42 AM CDT
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Wednesday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start in our skies once again with sunshine on the way for the start of the day. However, some low clouds are increasing from the southeast. This low cloud deck will erode away into the afternoon for all if you happen to see it for a few hours this morning.

We’re off to a more comfortably cool start with temperatures in the 40s inland to low 50s on the coast. You’ll want a light jacket for the morning. But be sure it’s something you can shed heading into the afternoon as we warm up pleasantly. We’ll reach the mid 60s by lunch and we’re on our way into the 70s this afternoon with some inland able to reach 80.

The warming trend continues for the rest of the week with mostly sunny skies. Mornings start in the pleasantly cool 50s with afternoon highs reaching the upper 70s on the coast to low to mid 80s inland Thursday on into the weekend.

Rain chances return over the weekend. However, it looks fairly isolated to a passing batch of showers Saturday morning and maybe a spotty and quick midday or afternoon thundershower inland on Sunday.

Bottom Line...

For today, some morning clouds give way to mostly sunny skies in the afternoon. Highs today reach the mid 70s on the coast to near 80 inland. Your 7 Day Forecast has a warm and beautiful finish to the work week with some minor rain chances for the weekend.

