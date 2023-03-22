Student Athlete of the Week: Zacc Miller

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Since Zacc Miller could remember, he had a bat in his hand, and it felt right. But the catch is, he might just be better without it.

“I’ve been playing baseball my entire life. It’s just fun, there’s nothing like it.” said Miller

“He is a way better person and individual then he ever could possibly be in athletics and it wouldn’t matter is he was a Division 1 athlete or not, he’s just that good a person.” Bozeman Baseball Head Coach, Jeff Patton, said.

This year Zacc is 1 of 4 seniors on Bozeman’s roster, so he’s got some big responsibility, but nothing he’s not used to.

“Show the young guys what they have to do when they get here. Senior.” Miller said.

“He does all the little things. He’s that guy, he’s the glue guy that all good teams need and he’s been that guy for us for a couple years now and he’s like my coach in a uniform over there. He knows all the stuff we do, he knows what’s expected, I could almost let him run this thing.” Coach Patton said.

And that will to lead didn’t just appear, it was developed through family love and community pride.

“He’s driven, he just has goals. I think he wants to do something with his life. I think he wants to serve. He’s got great family, great parents.” said Patton.

“Parents. You know, they push me to do my best, so got to impress them.” said Miller.

“Just being Bozeman and being a part of what we got going on, it means something to him and hopefully that rubs off on these young guys.”

Confidence and leadership on the field, confidence and intelligence in the classroom. Zacc sports a 3.6 GPA and takes pride in it because he knows it’ll only lead to success down the road.

“He knows he’s got to do that so he can create some opportunities for him in life. You know his options are pretty endless.” said Patton.

And Zacc’s narrowed down those options to a trade, Plumbing, Electrical and HVAC. A career dedicated to helping people, Coach Patton wouldn’t have it any other way.

“He’s just an unbelievable kid, he makes good grades in the class, he’s a fine student. fine human being in the community. He’d just do anything for anybody, I couldn’t be prouder of him.” Patton said.

Newschannel 7′s Student Athlete of the Week is sponsored by Walborsky, Bradley and Fleming.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.