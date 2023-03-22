PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -This week’s 850Strong Student of the Week is Owen Poloronis.

Owen is a senior at Franklin County High School and said receiving the award is awesome.

“I’ve worked very hard for a couple years. To get some accomplishments like that means a lot to me,” said Owen.

He strives to always work hard in school.

He said “I just like coming to school, showing some school pride, and being a part of everything. I’m trying to give back to the teachers who have played a huge role in my high school career.”

Owen is a member of his school’s SGA and is captain of the basketball team, but his senior year is coming to an end.

“It’s sad. It went by way too fast. It’s been the best year I can ask for. I made a lot of memories,” said Owen.

He said he is looking forward to his next step, “My goal is just try to find the best opportunity for me to play college basketball and get a degree.”

Congratulations and best of luck in the future, Owen!

