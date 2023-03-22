US review of Afghanistan withdrawal to be released in April

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby speaks during the daily briefing at the White...
National Security Council spokesman John Kirby speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, Wednesday, March 22, 2023.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The results of the long-delayed government review of the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan will be released next month, the White House announced Wednesday, with Congress and the public set to see an assessment of what went wrong as America ended its longest war.

The August 2021 pullout of U.S. troops led to the swift collapse of the Afghan government and military, which the U.S. had supported for nearly two decades, and the return to power of the Taliban. In the aftermath, President Joe Biden directed that a broad review examine “every aspect of this from top to bottom.”

It was originally set to be released at the one-year anniversary of the withdrawal but was delayed while agencies continued their work.

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Wednesday that the work was nearly complete and that the administration was readying the release next month.

“We expect to be able to share those takeaways with the public by mid-April,” Kirby said. He said the administration would share classified sections of the report with congressional oversight committees.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

local film industry booming
Bay County Film Industry is making a splash with one YouTube star coming into town this week
Three men were arrested after deputies say they conducted traffic details last week. (from...
Three arrested during traffic detail
cra front beach
Panama City Beach Holds Public Meeting for Front Beach Road Project
Firefighters responded to a house that was quickly engulfed in flames Tuesday.
House engulfed in flames in Panama City Beach
A man is in custody after deputies say they found illegal substances and a gun in his car.
Traffic stop ends in drug and gun arrest

Latest News

Brittany Cook and Joshua Tackett were arrested and charged in connection to the death of Cook's...
GRAPHIC: Mother, her boyfriend charged with child abuse in death of toddler
Wednesday Forecast
Wednesday Evening Forecast
A Sarasota police officer is recovering after being hit by a fleeing vehicle Monday night.
GRAPHIC: Arrest made after Florida police officer struck by fleeing vehicle
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive on the South Lawn of the White House,...
LIVE: Bidens host Women’s History Month reception at White House
Denver police responded to reports of a shooting at East High School on Wednesday, March 22,...
Police: 2 administrators shot at Denver high school