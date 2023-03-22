‘We are a safe town and we will continue to be a safe town’

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Law enforcement officials assure residents safety is not a concern this year just days before the one-year anniversary of what was dubbed the spring break ‘PCB takeover’.

Panama City Beach Police Chief J.R. Talamantez held a press conference Tuesday to give an update on spring break so far. He discussed arrests, rules and regulations that have been put in place as a way to prioritize safety and minimize spring break problems.

Some of these rules include no drinking on the sandy beaches for the month of March. No alcohol sales between 2 a.m. and 7 a.m. and the implementation of special event zones. Signs will be placed at the entrance of those zones.

“We’re not going to tolerate criminal activity in this town. Especially to that extent and we’ve continued that message leading up to today,” Talamantez said. “Our message has been consistent. Our message has been the same. Our message has been clear. But if your idea of having fun is committing a crime find somewhere else to go.”

This comes a day after Monday’s joint press conference in which Chief Talamantez, Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford and Panama City Police Department Chief Mark Smith came together to discuss their spring break partnership to combat chaos. Officials also discussed the shooting at Longboard’s restuarant and bar that took place over the weekend.

Special event zones have also been put in place. They are as followed: West Pier Park Drive to Hill Road encompassing everything in between and R Jackson Boulevard to Joan Avenue. Officials will be patrolling the areas ensuring people are obeying all traffic laws. Violating any laws in a special event zone may result in a greater fine or penalty.

Pier Park Drive will also be closed from Friday and reopen Monday in an effort to provide a better walking environment for visitors.

Officials say anyone visiting from out of state should familiarize themselves with Florida laws.

“We will know when you do burnouts in the parking lot. We will know when you utilize your motor vehicle as a toy. We don’t want to see our impound lot filled up with squatted trucks because frankly, I don’t like looking at them, but the reality is if that’s what it has to come to,” Talamantez said. “Bring your trucks, have a good time obey the traffic laws, we have bumper height restrictions just because you come from out of town or from out of the state does not mean that the laws of the state of Florida do not apply to you because they do. Understand our lighting laws.”

To date, the police chief says 378 adults and 19 juveniles have been arrested since the beginning of March many of those arrests were due to spring break violations.

