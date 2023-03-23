Another spring beauty for NWFL after morning fog and clouds

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Thursday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar, however, low clouds and fog have returned. But just like yesterday, we’ll see it linger until 9am and then lift out and disperse to midday and afternoon sunshine.

Temperatures are pleasantly cool out this morning with most getting started in the 50s. You may want a light jacket if you’re susceptible to feeling chilly, especially before 9am.

Once we get some sunshine to open up, we’ll warm fast. We’ll reach the 70s by the midday today. Highs reach the mid 70s on the coast to highs in the mid 80s inland by 3pm today.

We’ll keep this same temperature profile for the next several days, right into the weekend. Coastal highs will only warm into the upper 70s as the relatively cooler Gulf waters act as a cool spring breeze to even keep beaches in the mid 70s. Once that air mass moves off the coast and over land, the land heats up more efficiently than water, and temperatures soar into the mid 80s across Hwy20 and I-10.

Some rain chances move into the forecast for the weekend. Your best bet will be for a passing thundershower by mid to late morning on Saturday. We’ll see spotty or scattered showers or rumbles of thunder on Sunday. Those will be more of the hit or miss nature, slightly favoring inland areas especially in the afternoon.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly sunny skies after morning clouds and fog. Highs today top out in the mid 70s on the coast to mid 80s inland. Your 7 Day Forecast has similar warm afternoon temperatures right into the weekend with a passing thundershower Saturday and a hit or miss one on Sunday.

