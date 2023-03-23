The author of March’s Chapter Chat discusses ‘The Little Wartime Library’

By Sam Martello
Published: Mar. 23, 2023
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - During this month’s Chapter Chat, the NewsChannel 7 Today team and its viewers have been reading ‘The Little Wartime Library.’

The author of the book, Kate Thompson, joined the team all the way from the United Kingdom to discuss her book. It is based on the true story of a librarian who created an underground shelter and library during World War II.

Thompson said she was inspired to write this book to feature strong female characters, to honor libraries and librarians, and all they do for communities.

You can join Sam and Jessica on Tuesday, March 28th, at 2 p.m. for their monthly Chapter Chat meet up. The meeting will take place at the Panama City Beach Public Library.

To hear more from Thompson about her book, you can watch the video attached.

