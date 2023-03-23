Bay County school holds events to help families

A local school held an event to provide families access to important resources.
By Talor Maree
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Oscar Patterson Academy reopened this school year after being closed for several years after Hurricane Michael.

Today, the school hosted tables set up with several resources; everything from where to find food banks, to child advocacy and early learning programs.

Event organizers say many kids who attend Oscar Patterson come from families facing struggles.

“We feel like, the more we can get the parents involved in the school, the more they’ll know about their children, their grades,” Parent Liaison Francis King said. “The more that we can do in this area, the more reception we’re going to get and the more participation we’re going to get parent-wise.”

This was the first resource event the Academy has held. Organizers hope to hold another community fair in a few weeks.

