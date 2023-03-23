College students say they are struggling with stress, study says

FILE - College students are reporting difficulties dealing with stress.
FILE - College students are reporting difficulties dealing with stress.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 7:40 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Some U.S. college students say they’re having trouble coping with their class loads.

According to a study from Gallup and the Lumina Foundation, two out of every five undergraduates say they often have emotional stress issues.

More than 40% of those who responded say they thought about dropping out of school as a result of their problems.

Researchers also say that the number of college students who say they suffer from anxiety and depression has been on the rise for years and that it’s been increasing more steadily since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The findings are based on 12,000 men and women who had yet to graduate with a bachelor’s degree.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Florida say a girl's father shot and killed her abusive ex-boyfriend.
Police: Father shoots, kills daughter’s abusive ex-boyfriend
cra front beach
Panama City Beach Holds Public Meeting for Front Beach Road Project
The 2023 Challenger SRT Demon 170 races down a drag strip during an event to unveil the car...
Last call: Dodge unveils last super-fast gasoline muscle car
Firefighters responded to a house that was quickly engulfed in flames Tuesday.
House engulfed in flames in Panama City Beach
local film industry booming
Bay County Film Industry is making a splash with one YouTube star coming into town this week

Latest News

March's Chapter Chat read is The Little Wartime Library.
The author of March’s Chapter Chat discusses ‘The Little Wartime Library’
We find out what the author's inspiration in writing this book was during this morning's...
Chapter Chat with the author of 'The Little Wartime Library
Everything you need to know about taking care of your cat.
Spay Bay's Fun Day event
Discussing inspiration and more with the book's author during Chapter Chat.
Chapter Chat with the author of 'The Little Wartime Library'