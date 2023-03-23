GRAPHIC: Louisiana worker terminated after relieving himself in water supply

Michael Mastin, an Ascension Parish government employee, has been terminated and arrested after...
Michael Mastin, an Ascension Parish government employee, has been terminated and arrested after allegedly relieving himself in a city water supply.(Ascension Parish Government)
By Rian Chatman and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - A Louisiana government employee has been terminated and arrested after allegedly relieving himself in the water supply at a Donaldsonville water plant.

WAFB reports Michael Mastin, 57, of Baton Rouge, is charged with two counts of contaminating water supplies, and two counts of criminal damage to a critical infrastructure after he urinated inside of the water supply.

Officials say they were first informed of the incident on Wednesday and after a further investigation, it was determined that the information was credible.

GRAPHIC: The images in the video below may be disturbing to some viewers. Viewer discretion is advised.

Mastin was arrested by the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office and was booked into the parish jail.

“At no time was the public in danger. All water samples taken to date are in good standing and meet all safe water drinking requirements,” said Ascension Parish President Clint Coinment.

Copyright 2023 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Florida say a woman's father shot and killed her abusive ex-boyfriend.
Police: Father shoots, kills daughter’s abusive ex-boyfriend
cra front beach
Panama City Beach Holds Public Meeting for Front Beach Road Project
The 2023 Challenger SRT Demon 170 races down a drag strip during an event to unveil the car...
Last call: Dodge unveils last super-fast gasoline muscle car
Firefighters responded to a house that was quickly engulfed in flames Tuesday.
House engulfed in flames in Panama City Beach
SCAM ALERT
Old scam on the rise in Bay County

Latest News

A U.S. appeals court ruled against the COVID-19 vaccination requirement for federal employees.
Appeals court blocks vaccine mandate for US government workers
CRA Project Updates
Mental Health Training with South Walton Fire Dept.
The FBI works on the scene of a shooting, Thursday, March 23, 2023 in north Houston. Officials...
Authorities: Suspect fatally shot during rescue of migrants
Oscar Patterson Resources for Parents