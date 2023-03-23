Lady Raiders and Commodores Finishing Final Prep Before National Tournament Begins

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Both Gulf Coast and Northwest Florida getting in their final workouts out in the Lubbock, Texas area today.

The Lady Commodores practicing this afternoon at a high school in Lubbock.

The Commodores are the 11 seed and will play a noon game Thursday against Three Rivers, the 22 seed. Their game the last of the first round games.

Gulf Coast playing at nationals for a 16th time, and hoping to come home with the program’s 7th national title.

As for the Lady Raiders, they too got in one final workout today in Lubbock.

Northwest the 8 seed in Lubbock, and that gave them a first round bye. So they will open up tomorrow as well, but that as part of round two in that tournament.

Their game set for four Central and it comes against Shelton State, a team that beat Monroe in round one yesterday.

Coach Walker nice enough to join us from the car in the parking lot at the arena in Lubbock, he says he feels his team is ready!

“I think they’re battle tested for sure, I mean we’ve played the number 2 team twice, we’ve played the number 3 team and obviously Gulf Coast. I think they’ve been in the fire but when you get out here you know everybody’s hungry and wants to win to I think it doesn’t matter what games you played you’ve got to be prepared for the next one you’re getting ready to play. I felt like they were very focused today in the scout and in the practice and in the preparation part of it.”

The Raiders National Champs in 2021 and are playing for their second national title out there this week. This being their 13th appearance at the National Tourney.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.