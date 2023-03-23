Mosley Finding Success Amongst mid-season Adversity.

By Braden Maloy
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 7:35 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Dolphins off yesterday but back on the practice field today, with a more positive vibe after hearing the recent news that Head Coach Bobby Howard’s suspension was reduced from 12 months to 13 games.

While Coach Howard is away (he is still helping run practice, Coach Matt Aldrich is the one leading on game days and has filled the role well as the Dolphins have gone 3-1 since he took over. Coach Aldrich says the sustained success has come through just keep it the same old, same old.

