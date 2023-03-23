Support Operation Spay Bay at their Fun Day event

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If looking for a fun-filled day Saturday, March 25, Operation Spay Bay is the place to be.

Show support for Bay County’s low cost-vet clinic by joining in on the fun and donating to the future expansion of Operation Spay Bay.

Activities start at 9 a.m. at the Operation Spay Bay Hospital located at 3520 E 15th St. in Panama City.

Face painting, music, food trucks, a book drive, a dunking booth, and even a doggie fashion show are just some of the things to look forward to.

Not only will there be lots of entertaining events, but the day will be informational. Clinic tours and agility demos will be available as well.

Admission to the event is free of charge, and donations can be made at the event or online.

For more information on the event and how to donate, visit Operation Spay Bay’s Facebook page here.

