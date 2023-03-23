Panama City Police cracking down on drunk drivers

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A 20-thousand-dollar grant from the Florida Department of Transportation is helping pay overtime for law enforcement.

Police say this will help a lot during times when drunk drivers are most likely to be on the streets, like on weekends.

The D-O-T provided the grant to help add more manpower to local roads.

Police say the goal is to spot drunk drivers before they cause a wreck.

