Panama City Police cracking down on drunk drivers

By Talor Maree
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A 20-thousand-dollar grant from the Florida Department of Transportation is helping pay overtime for law enforcement.

Police say this will help a lot during times when drunk drivers are most likely to be on the streets, like on weekends.

The D-O-T provided the grant to help add more manpower to local roads.

Police say the goal is to spot drunk drivers before they cause a wreck.

