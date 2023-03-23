Thursday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Happy Thursday!

Spring is certainly here with above-average warmth throughout the Panhandle Thursday Afternoon. With the warmth has also come humidity, aided by south flow throughout the area. For tonight, watch for that humid air to foster the development of widespread fog throughout the Panhandle. For now, a dense fog advisory is not in effect, but that fog will linger into the morning hours on Friday with possible implications for your morning commute. Low temperatures will stay mild, with most communities falling to the lower 60s.

For Friday, the south flow will continue to act like a heater, moving warm moist air over the region throughout the day. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with another round of high temperatures in the upper 70s at the coast, and the low to mid-80s further inland. We’re tracking a weak cold front that will bring breezy conditions to the area during the afternoon hours on Friday.

By Saturday, that front will allow for the chance of rain returning to Northwest Florida. Showers and storms will remain scattered in nature, with a very low-end risk of severe weather. We’ll see hit-or-miss rain and a few rumbles of thunder, with most of the area seeing less than half an inch of rain. That front will stall out during the day Saturday, with continued impacts felt on Sunday and for the first half of the week. From Sunday through Tuesday, less than 40% of the Panhandle will experience a passing shower with otherwise partly cloudy and warm conditions.

Highs over the weekend and through the first half of next week will remain around the 80-degree mark before a reinforcing cold front brings closer-to-normal high temperatures in the low 70s for Wednesday.

