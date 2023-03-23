Washington County schools paying students for Saturday School

Getting paid to attend high school might be unheard of. But that's what's happening in Washington County.
By Allison Baker
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Washington County School Board officials have approved the use of a federal grant for their Saturday School program.

A school board member said the program is for 11th and 12th graders, at Vernon and Chipley High School students who are at risk of not graduating.

According to School Board documents, the grant approval was voted on in their January meeting. They are using a $390,000 intensive after-school and weekend academy grant.

“It is a federal program. It is part of the ESSER funds. So, the feds have approved this everyone has approved this. To us, this is thinking outside the box,” Superintendent Joseph Taylor said.

Thinking outside of the box also includes the students being paid $15 an hour when they attend, because they will be tutoring one another according to the superintendent.

“So, the students are brought in, and they tutor one another. That is the payment piece on it. Is that they are actually getting paid for being a tutor to another student,” Superintendent Taylor said.

But one school board member tells NewsChannel 7 that he disagrees with paying students who aren’t doing well.

“My son got to asking what was going on and I was telling him and explained the whole Saturday school to him. He looked at me and said dad I’ll just start failing and then they can pay me to go to school. I feel like that is going to be the mindset of a lot of kids you know,” Will “Tonka” Taylor, School Board member for District 4 said.

Will Taylor said he had no problem with the Saturday school program until paying students was brought into the picture.

“We were all in support of the teachers making extra pay and having the Saturday school and it was a good thing until they decided that they wanted to pay the kids to come,” Taylor said.

However, we are told the program has already started. Between the two high schools, Taylor said around 57 students are signed up. In addition to the pay, students receive breakfast and lunch. Bus transportation is also provided for those that need it.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

local film industry booming
Bay County Film Industry is making a splash with one YouTube star coming into town this week
Three men were arrested after deputies say they conducted traffic details last week. (from...
Three arrested during traffic detail
cra front beach
Panama City Beach Holds Public Meeting for Front Beach Road Project
Police in Florida say a girl's father shot and killed her abusive ex-boyfriend.
Police: Father shoots, kills daughter’s abusive ex-boyfriend
Firefighters responded to a house that was quickly engulfed in flames Tuesday.
House engulfed in flames in Panama City Beach

Latest News

BDS students compete in its annual Junior Olympics
Bay County Junior Olympics return, ‘Scholar Athletes’ represent
Junior Olympics Small Schools
Washington County Saturday School
A jury found a Holmes County man guilty of murder and firearm charges Wednesday, according to...
Man found guilty for murder, firearm charges