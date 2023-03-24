17-year-old charged in kidnapping ending in Houston shooting

The FBI works on the scene of a shooting, Thursday, March 23, 2023 in north Houston. Officials...
The FBI works on the scene of a shooting, Thursday, March 23, 2023 in north Houston. Officials say one person has been fatally shot during a hostage rescue in Houston. In a statement, the FBI's Houston office said agents had been part of a multiday law enforcement operation to rescue a group of hostages. (Ralph Green/Houston Chronicle via AP)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
(AP) - A 17-year-old has been charged with kidnapping two migrants whose rescue from a Houston hotel by FBI agents ended in gunfire that killed another suspect.

Josiah Jackson was charged Friday with two counts of aggravated kidnapping in the abduction of a man and woman and the attempt to ransom them, Harris County court records show. The case filings do not list an attorney for Jackson, who is being held in a county jail ahead of a bond hearing.

The migrants were stopped on a highway northwest of Houston on Saturday and were forced into another vehicle by the kidnappers, according to a prosecutor. Officials have said little about what happened between then and Thursday morning, when the FBI says its agents rescued two migrants following the shooting in north Houston.

The FBI and various local law enforcement agencies offered little additional information Friday and the terse court records didn’t reveal much more.

Senior Deputy Thomas Gilliland, a spokesman for the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, said the suspected kidnappers fled as agents moved in. Gilliland said that “within a few minutes” deputies with a dog tracked down one of the suspects, who he declined to name, took him back to the scene and turned him over to the FBI. Jackson and “his deceased co-actor held two people for ransom, requiring (sheriff’s deputies) and the FBI to raid the location and rescue” them, prosecutors wrote in request that bail be set at $100,000. A prosecutor had previously said three migrants were kidnapped, but authorities have not said what happened to the possible third victim.

A person familiar with the matter previously told The Associated Press that the kidnappers demanded money from the family of at least one of the migrants and were paid, but then they asked for more. The person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the case publicly, also said the kidnappers at one point sent the family a video showing them beating a man.

___

Bleiberg reported from Dallas.

