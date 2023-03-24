Another beauty today but rain chances return this weekend

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Friday morning everyone.

Once again, we’re waking up with fog and low clouds but nothing to worry about on radar. Just like yesterday, we’ll see the fog or clouds lift out through 9am. And with a little added moisture to the Panhandle skies today, we’ll see some clouds linger with sunshine into the afternoon.

You’ll notice a bit more of the muggier feel out the door this morning. It’s also fairly mild with most getting the day started in the low to mid 60s. You won’t need a jacket to start your day today, it’s natural air conditioning this morning.

Temperatures get just as warm this afternoon as they did yesterday, and it will probably feel hotter with the added humidity. Highs today reach the upper 70s on the coast to mid 80s inland under a mostly sunny sky.

An approaching cold front will break up the string of quiet weather this week as showers and storms move in for Saturday. It’s a slow moving front, and storms will gradually pick up through the morning in our western counties then slide out in the afternoon through our eastern counties. Sometime in between, you can expect about an hours worth of rain and a small potential for some gusty winds.

This front slows to a stall in the Southeast over the weekend, stalling over MS, AL, and GA to our north. That will be the focal point for storms into Sunday. However, in our warm and moist environment and with lift not too far off to our north, a few scattered showers or storms will develop on Sunday as well. Inland areas, north of Hwy20, will have a slightly better shot at catching rain on Sunday then most on the coast.

Bottom Line...

For today, morning fog and clouds give way to mostly sunny skies in the afternoon. Highs today reach the mid to upper 70s on the coast to low to mid 80s inland. Your 7 Day Forecast has rain chances on the rise into the weekend with an hours worth of rain for Saturday and a hit or miss chance on Sunday.

