Another beauty today but rain chances return this weekend

By Ryan Michaels
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Friday morning everyone.

Once again, we’re waking up with fog and low clouds but nothing to worry about on radar. Just like yesterday, we’ll see the fog or clouds lift out through 9am. And with a little added moisture to the Panhandle skies today, we’ll see some clouds linger with sunshine into the afternoon.

You’ll notice a bit more of the muggier feel out the door this morning. It’s also fairly mild with most getting the day started in the low to mid 60s. You won’t need a jacket to start your day today, it’s natural air conditioning this morning.

Temperatures get just as warm this afternoon as they did yesterday, and it will probably feel hotter with the added humidity. Highs today reach the upper 70s on the coast to mid 80s inland under a mostly sunny sky.

An approaching cold front will break up the string of quiet weather this week as showers and storms move in for Saturday. It’s a slow moving front, and storms will gradually pick up through the morning in our western counties then slide out in the afternoon through our eastern counties. Sometime in between, you can expect about an hours worth of rain and a small potential for some gusty winds.

This front slows to a stall in the Southeast over the weekend, stalling over MS, AL, and GA to our north. That will be the focal point for storms into Sunday. However, in our warm and moist environment and with lift not too far off to our north, a few scattered showers or storms will develop on Sunday as well. Inland areas, north of Hwy20, will have a slightly better shot at catching rain on Sunday then most on the coast.

Bottom Line...

For today, morning fog and clouds give way to mostly sunny skies in the afternoon. Highs today reach the mid to upper 70s on the coast to low to mid 80s inland. Your 7 Day Forecast has rain chances on the rise into the weekend with an hours worth of rain for Saturday and a hit or miss chance on Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 2023 Challenger SRT Demon 170 races down a drag strip during an event to unveil the car...
Last call: Dodge unveils last super-fast gasoline muscle car
Police in Florida say a woman's father shot and killed her abusive ex-boyfriend.
Police: Father shoots, kills daughter’s abusive ex-boyfriend
cra front beach
Panama City Beach Holds Public Meeting for Front Beach Road Project
Deputies with the Walton County Sheriff’s Office are tackling drugs this spring break season.
Walton County tackles spring break drugs
Three men were arrested after deputies say they conducted traffic details last week. (from...
Three arrested during traffic detail

Latest News

Thursday Evening Forecast 3/23/23
Thursday Evening Forecast
Meteorologist Ryan Michaels showing today's forecast.
Another spring beauty for NWFL after morning fog and clouds
Wednesday Forecast
Wednesday Evening Forecast
Meteorologist Ryan Michaels showing today's forecast.
Skies turn mostly sunny with spring feels today