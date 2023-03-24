Area Scores and Highlights from Thursday, March 23rd
JUCO Basketball / Men’s
Midland 69 Chipola 55
Vincennes 55 Northwest Florida 68
Dodge City 69 Tallahassee 75
JUCO Basketball / Women’s
Three Rivers 47 Gulf Coast 71
Shelton 51 Northwest Florida 59
JUCO Softball
Chipola 6 Gulf Coast 7 - Game 1
Chipola 9 Gulf Coast 17 - Game 2
Northwest Florida 6 Tallahassee 0 - Game 1
Northwest Florida 5 Tallahassee 11 - Game 2
High School Baseball
Arnold 5 Catholic 1
North Florida Christian 0 Mosley 5
Bozeman 4 Port St. Joe 5
Holmes 1 North Bay Haven 11
Tate South Walton
Franklin 12 Wewahitchka 0
High School Softball
North Bay Haven 3 Bozeman 7
Port St. Joe 0 Franklin 8
Mosley Arnold
