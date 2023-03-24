Area Scores and Highlights from Thursday, March 23rd

(WJHG)
By Braden Maloy
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

JUCO Basketball / Men’s

Midland 69 Chipola 55

Vincennes 55 Northwest Florida 68

Dodge City 69 Tallahassee 75

JUCO Basketball / Women’s

Three Rivers 47 Gulf Coast 71

Shelton 51 Northwest Florida 59

JUCO Softball

Chipola 6 Gulf Coast 7 - Game 1

Chipola 9 Gulf Coast 17 - Game 2

Northwest Florida 6 Tallahassee 0 - Game 1

Northwest Florida 5 Tallahassee 11 - Game 2

High School Baseball

Arnold 5 Catholic 1

North Florida Christian 0 Mosley 5

Bozeman 4 Port St. Joe 5

Holmes 1 North Bay Haven 11

Tate South Walton

Franklin 12 Wewahitchka 0

High School Softball

North Bay Haven 3 Bozeman 7

Port St. Joe 0 Franklin 8

Mosley Arnold

Area scores for Tuesday, March 21st