Authorities are searching for missing daughter 30 years after mom’s slaying

Christine Belusko is shown with her daughter, Christa Nicole Belusko.
Christine Belusko is shown with her daughter, Christa Nicole Belusko.(Source: Richmond County District Attorney’s Office (Staten Island)/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 8:32 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A woman who was brutally slain over 30 years ago has finally been identified, but authorities are still searching for her missing daughter.

They say Christine Belusko’s daughter -- Christa Nicole Belusko –- was last seen with her mom in September 1991 at a lodge near Mount Pocono, Pennsylvania.

She was just 2 years old. Today, she would be 33.

Her mother’s body was found brutally beaten, strangled and burned on Staten Island’s east shore in 1991. The girl’s father is unknown.

Authorities confirmed Christa’s mother’s identity using forensic genealogy in 2021 and made it public this week.

They learned about Christa after they reached out to Belusko’s living relatives.

Authorities said none of Belusko’s family members knew she was killed.

According to her family, she left home in 1991 after she found out she was adopted.

Authorities believe she knew her killer. The investigation into her slaying is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 2023 Challenger SRT Demon 170 races down a drag strip during an event to unveil the car...
Last call: Dodge unveils last super-fast gasoline muscle car
Police in Florida say a woman's father shot and killed her abusive ex-boyfriend.
Police: Father shoots, kills daughter’s abusive ex-boyfriend
cra front beach
Panama City Beach Holds Public Meeting for Front Beach Road Project
Deputies with the Walton County Sheriff’s Office are tackling drugs this spring break season.
Walton County tackles spring break drugs
Three men were arrested after deputies say they conducted traffic details last week. (from...
Three arrested during traffic detail

Latest News

Upcoming 2023 duck races
Preparing for 2023 Duck Races
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, speaks during a briefing with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs,...
US launches airstrikes in Syria after drone kills US worker
Antisemitic incidents in the US are at the highest level recorded since the 1970s, according to...
Antisemitic incidents at the highest level since the ‘70s, report says
Everything you need to know about the 2023 Duck Races
Getting ready for the 2023 Duck Races