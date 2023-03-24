Community Redevelopment Agency continues projects in PCB

Construction on the west end in Panama City Beach can be a headache to drive through. But city officials say it's all to make safety improvements in the area.
By Allison Baker
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Several CRA projects are underway in Panama City Beach, but some have yet to make it off the drawing board.

Right now, Community Redevelopment Agency officials say there is no set timeline for when their list of improvements will be complete.

But they do tell NewsChannel 7 that when everything is finished it will be worth the wait.

“We have sidewalks, bicycle lanes, and transit facilities that will be included on the front beach road corridor. None of that exists today and so safety is a big concern,” Scott Passmore, CRA Assistant Project Manager said. “We will have lighted and signed crosswalks with rectangular flashing beacons. There are certain locations along the beach that have those. The entire front beach corridor will have those. So people wanting to go from north to south to access the beach will be able to do so safely.”

Lots of improvements are in the works for Front Beach Road. While some are complete, there is still more work to be done. Right now, you can see the construction going on at the area commonly known as “the Y”, which is east of Highway 70 to Lullwater Drive and from 79 to Front Beach Road.

“We are at two-thirds complete with that we are hoping within the next 30 to 45 days to open up the new southbound lanes of Arnold Road to two-way traffic and that will also open the roundabout fully in operation,” Passmore said. “We have a partial operation on Front Beach Road and that will also complete the west end of the project down to Cabana Boulevard.”

Passmore said progress for the other segments, is moving forward.

PCB Council members approved some of the next steps for segments 4.2 and 4.3 on Thursday.

“One of the items we had on the agenda today was to authorize appraisals for right-of-way acquisitions so that process will take anywhere from 6 months to a year,” Passmore said.

In addition, CRA officials met with the public earlier this week to talk about the CRA Front Beach Road segment 4.1, which runs from Lullwater Drive to Hills Road. Passmore said construction is expected to start on 4.1 this summer, if everything goes as planned.

If they stay on track Passmore adds it will be done in 2026.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Florida say a woman's father shot and killed her abusive ex-boyfriend.
Police: Father shoots, kills daughter’s abusive ex-boyfriend
cra front beach
Panama City Beach Holds Public Meeting for Front Beach Road Project
The 2023 Challenger SRT Demon 170 races down a drag strip during an event to unveil the car...
Last call: Dodge unveils last super-fast gasoline muscle car
SCAM ALERT
Old scam on the rise in Bay County
Firefighters responded to a house that was quickly engulfed in flames Tuesday.
House engulfed in flames in Panama City Beach

Latest News

Aviation Ordinance First Reading
Aviation Ordinance First Reading
Nearly three dozen medical health professionals from across the panhandle are in South Walton...
Mental health professional train alongside first responders
PCB Council Members accept grant for Gayle’s Trails.
PCB Council Members accept grant for Gayle’s Trails expansion
PCB making changes to Aviation Ordinance that includes drones.
PCB making changes to Aviation Ordinance to include drones