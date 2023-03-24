GCSC students work professional skills in a simulated crisis-event

Students were put to the test in real-life crisis scenarios.
By Talor Maree
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Gulf coast state college held a real-world crisis simulation at its north campus today.

Nursing, health sciences, and public safety divisions collaborated with the unmanned vehicle systems program. Students practiced performing life-saving techniques in various scenarios.

Professors say a big takeaway for students is the importance of clear communication during emergencies.

Students said the event was a great chance to learn all they can about working together.

“You can know your job and you can know it really well, but if you don’t communicate it with everybody else around you, and you don’t communicate it with the rest of the people taking care of the patients, you’re not going to be able to sufficiently take care of the patient.” Surgical Services Assistant Coordinator Brittney Page said.

Tents were set up for mock surgical procedures, and triage care.

Many students are seniors and will soon head out into the real world.

