PCB Council Members accept grant for Gayle’s Trails expansion

After years of waiting -- Gayles Trails will soon be expanding. That's thanks to the Panama City Beach council members accepting another grant for the project.
By Allison Baker
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 9:07 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -After years of waiting, Gayle’s Trails in Panama City Beach will be expanding.

That is thanks to the PCB Council members accepting another grant for the project Thursday.

The grant money is coming from the Florida Department of Transportation’s Suntrail Grant program.

In total PCB has been awarded around $2.6 million, and the city said it will have to pay the remaining amount which is around $78,000.

The grant money will now allow for the east end of the project to be completed. City officials said they are excited to get this all started.

“Well, we are very excited about the new expansion of the trail, which will link Breakfast Point and Arnold Highschool together and then come up to just east of Clara. This will make it much safer for a lot of these students that are going to school every day,” Mary Coburn, PCB Council member said.

Coburn said the project must be completed by May 31st, 2024.

