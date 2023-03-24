PCB making changes to Aviation Ordinance to include drones

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Panama City Beach Council members met on Thursday, and discussed the first reading of the amended Aviation Ordinance.

Some of the changes to the existing ordinance include the use of drones. Council members tell NewsChannel 7 they have been receiving complaints from residents about their neighbors flying drones over their homes and backyards.

Due to the amount of complaints council members said they felt the need to address it.

While there was an aviation ordinance in place, it did not mention drones but that could soon change if the amendments are passed.

“We hope this will bring the residents a greater piece of mind to know that people aren’t flying drones over their property and spying on them,” PCB Council Member Mary Coburn said.

Thursday was only the first reading of the ordinance, which means it is not in place yet. Council members will be taking public comments at the next meeting for the second reading of the ordinance.

“At our next meeting, which will be the second reading, we will take any testimony from the public that attends. Then there will be the final vote and then it will go into effect,” Coburn said.

According to the ordinance, once passed operating an aircraft over private property at an elevation between 0ft and 500ft above ground level without permission of the owner will be prohibited. The first offense for operating a drone in violation of the proposed ordinance is a $250 fine.

To read the full ordinance click here.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.