Police deliver customer’s food after arresting Grubhub driver

Police arrested a Grubhub driver but made sure the customer got their food. (Source: KOLD)
By KOLD staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD/Gray News) - Police in Arizona arrested a Grubhub driver while they were out making a delivery.

And the customer still received their food.

According to the Tucson Police Department, the unidentified delivery driver was taken into custody during a traffic stop when Officer Valenzuela noticed a customer’s meal in the driver’s car.

Tucson police said the officer picked up the food and ended up bringing it to the customer.

“Valenzuela earned a five-star rating for protecting and serving ... dinner,” officer Frank Magos shared on social media.

Copyright 2023 KOLD via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Florida say a woman's father shot and killed her abusive ex-boyfriend.
Police: Father shoots, kills daughter’s abusive ex-boyfriend
cra front beach
Panama City Beach Holds Public Meeting for Front Beach Road Project
The 2023 Challenger SRT Demon 170 races down a drag strip during an event to unveil the car...
Last call: Dodge unveils last super-fast gasoline muscle car
SCAM ALERT
Old scam on the rise in Bay County
Firefighters responded to a house that was quickly engulfed in flames Tuesday.
House engulfed in flames in Panama City Beach

Latest News

Aviation Ordinance First Reading
Aviation Ordinance First Reading
Sheriff deputies block a road in the town of Bailey, Colo., where authorities found an...
After Denver school shooting, an outcry erupts over security
A union representing 30,000 Los Angeles school staff launched a three-day strike Tuesday. (CNN,...
Los Angeles school strike set to end, but no deal announced
This combination of 2017-2022 photos shows the logos of Facebook, YouTube, TikTok and Snapchat...
Utah social media law means kids need approval from parents