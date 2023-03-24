Preparing for 2023 Duck Races

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Get ready for hundreds of businesses, first responders, local celebrities, and duck racers to join together in support of Beach Care Services.

The organization raises money to provide emergency financial assistance to those who work or live in Panama City Beach.

The annual duck races will take place on Thursday, May 11th, at the Laketown Wharf pool.

You can find more information here or watch the video attached to the article.

