Preparing for 2023 Duck Races

By Sam Martello
Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Get ready for hundreds of businesses, first responders, local celebrities, and duck racers to join together in support of Beach Care Services.

The organization raises money to provide emergency financial assistance to those who work or live in Panama City Beach.

The annual duck races will take place on Thursday, May 11th, at the Laketown Wharf pool.

You can find more information here or watch the video attached to the article.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 2023 Challenger SRT Demon 170 races down a drag strip during an event to unveil the car...
Last call: Dodge unveils last super-fast gasoline muscle car
Police in Florida say a woman's father shot and killed her abusive ex-boyfriend.
Police: Father shoots, kills daughter’s abusive ex-boyfriend
cra front beach
Panama City Beach Holds Public Meeting for Front Beach Road Project
Deputies with the Walton County Sheriff’s Office are tackling drugs this spring break season.
Walton County tackles spring break drugs
Three men were arrested after deputies say they conducted traffic details last week. (from...
Three arrested during traffic detail

Latest News

Everything you need to know about the 2023 Duck Races
Getting ready for the 2023 Duck Races
Foodie Friday with chefs from Pescado in Rosemary Beach.
A spring meal from Pescado for Foodie Friday
Plating up a good meal for Foodie Friday on NewsChannel 7 Today
Making a tasty meal on NewsChannel 7 Today
Cooking up new recipes for Foodie Friday.
Cooking Lamb for Foodie Friday