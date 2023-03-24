A spring meal from Pescado for Foodie Friday
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 7:50 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - We have a new meal for you to try if you are looking to get in the kitchen this weekend.
Chefs Brendan and Brandon from Pescado in Rosemary Beach joined the NewsChannel 7 Today team to create a spring inspired meal.
The chefs made pan seared lamb chops with a romesco base, sautéed fava beans, and caramelized fennel, finished with a demi sauce.
You can watch the videos attached to this article for all recipe details.
Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.