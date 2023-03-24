Two men sentenced for trafficking cocaine

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two DeFuniak Springs men were sentenced to federal prison after they were found guilty of drug trafficking.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office, Kenneth, 62, and Kadeem Ingram, 32, took monthly trips to South Florida to receive large amounts of cocaine, where it was then distributed by Kadeem and another individual.

Prosecutors showed evidence at trial that authorities seized 1.5 kilograms of cocaine from a vehicle the Ingrams owned in 2019 after a months-long investigation.

Officials say both men were convicted after a jury trial in 2022 for conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute cocaine and cocaine base.

Kadeem was also convicted for two other occasions back in July 2019.

Kenneth was sentenced to 70 months in federal prison followed by 5 years of supervised release.

Kadeem was sentenced to 150 months in federal prison followed by 5 years of supervised release.

