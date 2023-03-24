Vehicle pursuit ends in crash and arrest

A Walton County man has been arrested after allegedly stealing a vehicle and running from...
A Walton County man has been arrested after allegedly stealing a vehicle and running from deputies.(Washington County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Walton County man has been arrested after allegedly stealing a vehicle and running from deputies.

On Thursday, Washington County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a stolen dark-colored Dodge Ram from Bay County.

Officials say the description of the car matched a vehicle observed traveling north on Highway 79.

When a deputy attempted to pull over the car, the driver did not stop, and the chase continued through the city limits of Vernon up to 115 mph.

WCSO authorities say they were able to deploy spike strips near Clayton Road and immobilized the car from speeding.

Deputies say the driver, identified as 24-year-old Caleb Sterling Coleman of DeFuniak Springs, then lost control turning westbound on Douglas Ferry and crashed.

Coleman then reportedly got out of the car and ran on foot.

Officials say K-9 teams with Washington and Holmes County were then notified and within minutes, Coleman was taken into custody.

Coleman was charged with fleeing/eluding, resisting an officer, and leaving the scene of an accident.

Additional charges are pending, according to deputies.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 2023 Challenger SRT Demon 170 races down a drag strip during an event to unveil the car...
Last call: Dodge unveils last super-fast gasoline muscle car
Police in Florida say a woman's father shot and killed her abusive ex-boyfriend.
Police: Father shoots, kills daughter’s abusive ex-boyfriend
Peter Sullivan won a $5 million lottery jackpot while stopping at a Florida Publix store.
Man turns stop at grocery store into $5 million lottery jackpot
cra front beach
Panama City Beach Holds Public Meeting for Front Beach Road Project
A man is in custody after deputies say he stabbed his grandparents.
Stabbing in Callaway, suspect arrested

Latest News

Weekend Forecast 03/24/23
Weekend Forecast
For the first time in nearly five years Rutherford High School is providing the Flight...
Flight Orientation Program makes comeback to Rutherford High
Hands on a backlit keyboard
Washington County Sheriff’s Office back to normal after cyber attack
GCSC Simulation Event
Rutherford JROTC Take Flight