Vehicle pursuit ends in crash and arrest

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Walton County man has been arrested after allegedly stealing a vehicle and running from deputies.

On Thursday, Washington County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a stolen dark-colored Dodge Ram from Bay County.

Officials say the description of the car matched a vehicle observed traveling north on Highway 79.

When a deputy attempted to pull over the car, the driver did not stop, and the chase continued through the city limits of Vernon up to 115 mph.

WCSO authorities say they were able to deploy spike strips near Clayton Road and immobilized the car from speeding.

Deputies say the driver, identified as 24-year-old Caleb Sterling Coleman of DeFuniak Springs, then lost control turning westbound on Douglas Ferry and crashed.

Coleman then reportedly got out of the car and ran on foot.

Officials say K-9 teams with Washington and Holmes County were then notified and within minutes, Coleman was taken into custody.

Coleman was charged with fleeing/eluding, resisting an officer, and leaving the scene of an accident.

Additional charges are pending, according to deputies.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.