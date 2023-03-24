Washington County Sheriff’s Office back to normal after cyber attack

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Operations at the Washington County Sheriff’s Office are back to normal after a cyber-attack shut down their entire computer system for two weeks back in February.

Washington County Sheriff Kevin Crews said that on Feb. 21, they walked into a completely shut down system and ransom request.

Money instead was invested into outside tech services to deal with the magnitude of the attack.

The investigation is still ongoing at this time, but all computer systems are now fully functional.

“There is no perfect system. There is no 100 percent safe this will never happen to you, but there are things you can do that make it a whole lot harder. That is what we are doing here to get us to that point.” Sheriff Crews said.

The one thing the attack did not disrupt over the two-week period was calls for service through phone systems and radios.

