Area scores and highlights for Friday, March 24th

By Braden Maloy
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Juco Basketball/Women’s National Tournament Round Two

Gulf Coast 69 Jones 71

Juco Basketball/Men’s National Tournament Semifinal

Northwest Florida 79 Indian Hills 75

High School Softball

Bozeman 4 Arnold 5

Port St. 12 Joe Munroe 0

Franklin 2 Lincoln 5

Yulee 0 Liberty 10

High School Baseball

Rutherford 3 Bay 13

Arnold 3 Tate 4

South Walton 5 Catholic 8

Port St. Joe 4 Bainbridge 9

