Area scores and highlights for Friday, March 24th
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -
Juco Basketball/Women’s National Tournament Round Two
Gulf Coast 69 Jones 71
Juco Basketball/Men’s National Tournament Semifinal
Northwest Florida 79 Indian Hills 75
High School Softball
Bozeman 4 Arnold 5
Port St. 12 Joe Munroe 0
Franklin 2 Lincoln 5
Yulee 0 Liberty 10
High School Baseball
Rutherford 3 Bay 13
Arnold 3 Tate 4
South Walton 5 Catholic 8
Port St. Joe 4 Bainbridge 9
