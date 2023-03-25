Man charged with attempted murder after pool incident

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OKALOOSA ISLAND, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man from Illinois has been charged with attempted murder after a swimming pool incident at an Okaloosa Island condominium.

According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, a security guard said 33-year-old Seth Beavers allegedly tried to drown him in the property’s swimming pool on Friday night.

The sheriff’s office reports they were called to the condo property at 1110 Santa Rosa Boulevard on Okaloosa Island around 10:15 p.m.

Officials said the security guard reported Beavers was at the pool after hours. Once the security guard asked him to leave Beavers allegedly started a physical altercation with the guard and said he would drown him

The victim reported to deputies that Beavers allegedly rolled him into the pool while holding him against his will and hitting him in the head. Then Beavers allegedly pushed the victim under the water depriving him of oxygen.

The victim also told officials that he could not swim and was able to briefly get away. The victim stated to deputies that when he tried to get out Beavers hit him again and wrapped his arm around his neck and pulled him back into the water.

Law enforcement reports the victim told them Beavers was fully submerging his head as if Beavers was purposely trying to drown him.

The victim stated he feared he was going to die during the encounter.

Officials report Beavers is a former Naval Rescue Swimmer and is currently being held on no bond in the Okaloosa County Jail in Crestview.

