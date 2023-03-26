Bay County teen killed in single-car crash

A Southport teen was left dead after a single-car crash, according to Florida Highway Patrol...
A Southport teen was left dead after a single-car crash, according to Florida Highway Patrol troopers.(MGN)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 2:33 PM CDT
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Southport teen was left dead after a single-car crash, according to Florida Highway Patrol troopers.

Troopers said around 6:00 a.m. Sunday, a car was traveling west on County Road 2321, near North Gainer Bayou Road.

They said the car swerved onto the shoulder of the road, then crossed the lanes and drove off the other shoulder. Officials report the car then swerved back onto the roadway and overturned.

Troopers said the passenger, a 16-year-old male, was partially ejected from the vehicle and was killed. The passenger was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. They report the driver, an 18-year-old male sustained minor injuries. We’re told the driver was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

