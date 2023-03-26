Check blown 130 miles by tornado winds

A check found in Mississippi was blown 130 miles in strong winds.
A check found in Mississippi was blown 130 miles in strong winds.(Christy Edgeworth)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIG CREEK, Miss. (CNN) – A Mississippi woman said she found a check in her front yard that was blown miles away by a tornado.

Christy Edgeworth shared a photo of the check she found in her front yard in Big Creek.

The check was from Rolling Fork, Mississippi, which is 130 miles away. The check was carried to Big Creek by strong winds during a storm that struck Rolling Fork on Friday.

Officials reported at least 26 people were killed by storms and severe weather in Mississippi, and that number is expected to change.

At least 13 of those deaths were recorded in Sharkey County, which is where Rolling Fork is located.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man charged with attempted murder after pool incident.
Man charged with attempted murder after pool incident
traffic stop ride along
Florida Highway Patrol focuses on traffic arrests during spring break
A Southport teen was left dead after a single-car crash, according to Florida Highway Patrol...
Bay County teen killed in single-car crash
A Walton County man has been arrested after allegedly stealing a vehicle and running from...
Vehicle pursuit ends in crash and arrest
FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 1, 2021 file photo, a 3D re-production of Michelangelo's David is...
Principal resigns in Fla. amid parent complaints over art lesson with image of Michelangelo’s ‘David’

Latest News

Residents were urged to avoid the area of the factory about 60 miles northwest of Philadelphia.
Casualties mount in Pennsylvania chocolate factory explosion
San Diego State head coach Brian Dutcher holds the remains of the net and is falls into the...
San Diego State muscles past Creighton, makes 1st Final Four
Miami forward Norchad Omier celebrates after their win against Texas in an Elite 8 college...
Miller, Wong rally Miami past Texas 88-81 for 1st Final Four
Firefly was one of the many businesses impacted by the "PCB Takeover" event in 2022.
Local restaurant owner shares how 2022 ‘PCB Takeover’ event impacted business