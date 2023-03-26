Fatal Washington County crash leaves one dead, one injured

WASHINTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One person is dead and one is injured after a single-car crash in Washington County, according to Florida Highway Patrol troopers.

Troopers reported a car was traveling north on State Road 79 approaching Hightower Road around 3:45 a.m. Sunday.

Authorities said the car swerved onto the shoulder of the road, then hit a culvert. They said the vehicle flipped onto its roof.

Washington County first responders reportedly pronounced the driver, a 24-year-old male from Dothan, dead at the scene. Officials said the passenger was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

