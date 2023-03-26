Local restaurant owner shares how 2022 ‘PCB Takeover’ event impacted business

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The weekend of March 25-26 marked the one-year anniversary of the “PCB Takeover” event. It resulted in more than 100 arrests and several businesses closing their doors.

“It was just piles and piles of littering,” Firefly and American Charlie restaurant owner Dave Trepanier said. “You know, fast-food litter, cigarette wrappers, all that kind of junk.”

Trepanier said having to close early last year was a huge financial hit. He said American Charlie and Firefly lost thousands of dollars.

“With the shooting that happened last year, having to close down all of the restaurants Sunday night wasn’t good at all,” the restaurant owner said.

This year, however, painted an entirely different picture.

“We didn’t have a peep Friday night,” Trepanier said. “Last night was really calm.”

He credited law enforcement for the zero-tolerance policies.

“I’m really pleased with the job they did,” Trepanier said. “It made for a great weekend.”

Special event zones are also in effect until Monday morning. Law enforcement can double traffic fines, tow cars, and monitor crowd capacities in certain areas. The zones run from West Pier Park Drive to Hill Road. R. Jackson Boulevard to Joan Avenue is also included. All of the zones in place throughout Bay County can be found by clicking on this link.

“It’s important everybody gets on board with these regulations,” Trepanier said.

They’re regulations that allow businesses like American Charlie and Firefly to operate smoothly.

