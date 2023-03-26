Panama City Police looking for persons of interest in murder investigation

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City Police are asking for the public’s help in finding two persons of interest in connection to a murder investigation.

In a social media post, Panama City Police officials stated Saturday evening, officers responded to a call on North MacArther Avenue. They said there, a man was pronounced dead by first responders.

PCPD is searching for Lakeshia Nichole Sneads, a.k.a. “Keshia Tibbs”, and Patrick Jamane Briggs as persons of interest in this active investigation.

Anyone with information about the persons of interest or the incident is asked to call the Panama City Police Department at (850) 872-3100.

