Police: Woman who said ‘you’ll never catch me’ while stealing from store arrested

A woman who told store employees "you'll never catch me" while stealing items has been arrested.
A woman who told store employees "you'll never catch me" while stealing items has been arrested.(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
By Michael Bell and Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) – A Las Vegas woman who was caught on camera telling employees “you’ll never catch me” while allegedly stealing items has been arrested, according to authorities.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department posted the video of Nicole Waters on social media.

Records obtained by KVVU show Waters is out on bail after her arrest on March 17. She is accused of burglary of a business and robbery.

According to police, Waters brazenly said “you’ll never catch me” and laughing while she was being recorded taking several items from a store on the Las Vegas Strip in January.

Her next court hearing is scheduled for Monday.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man charged with attempted murder after pool incident.
Man charged with attempted murder after pool incident
traffic stop ride along
Florida Highway Patrol focuses on traffic arrests during spring break
A Walton County man has been arrested after allegedly stealing a vehicle and running from...
Vehicle pursuit ends in crash and arrest
FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 1, 2021 file photo, a 3D re-production of Michelangelo's David is...
Principal resigns in Fla. amid parent complaints over art lesson with image of Michelangelo’s ‘David’
According to the FDA, the strawberries were sold at Costco, Aldi, KeHE, Vital Choice Seafood...
Frozen fruit recall issued after Hepatitis A outbreak

Latest News

PCPD is searching for Lakeshia Nichole Sneads, a.k.a. “Keshia Tibbs”, (left) and Patrick Jamane...
Panama City Police looking for persons of interest in murder investigation
The Friday night tornado devastated a swath of the 2,000-person town of Rolling Fork, reducing...
Daunting recovery underway in tornado-devastated Mississippi
One person is dead and one is injured after a single-car crash in Washington County, according...
Fatal Washington County crash leaves one dead, one injured
A crashed helicopter reportedly belongs to the Baton Rouge Police Department.
2 Baton Rouge officers die in helicopter crash
A Southport teen was left dead after a single-car crash, according to Florida Highway Patrol...
Bay County teen killed in single-car crash