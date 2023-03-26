Watching for rain on a warm & humid Sunday

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Happy Saturday!

Tonight will stay warm and muggy with another round of fog likely - especially along the coast. Some of that fog may linger into the late morning hours at the coast. Temperatures will struggle to fall past the upper 60s with dew points in the sticky upper 60s themselves. Mostly cloudy skies have also developed above the fog, which will linger into the morning hours Sunday.

Your Sunday includes all the same uncertainties we saw in the forecast for today. The one thing we know for sure is that temperatures will be nice and warm once again, with coastal areas in the upper 70s and inland areas in the low 80s. Showers and storms are in the forecast once again, with plenty of moisture and instability present to support them. The question we will be asking tomorrow revolves around lift since we need to give that moist air an initial kick upwards to kick off the development of more widespread shower and storm activity.

My current thinking is that we’ll see the most storm coverage in the northwestern portion of the Florida Panhandle - so those in Okaloosa, Walton, and Holmes counties would see the most rainfall. Generally speaking, coverage and duration of storms will decrease as you move south and west from that region.

In terms of timing, the afternoon hours are most favorable for you to see rain, since this setup is similar to a summertime rain event. We are looking for the time of day with the most instability - or in simplest terms, the time with the warmest surface temperatures. The window between 12:00 pm and 5:00 pm is when you should be most prepared to move your outdoor plans inside. But keep in mind - with another fairly uncertain forecast, I would shy away from canceling any of your outdoor plans in advance.

Monday features a similar chance for rain, although this time the best chance for rain will be east of HWY 77. Skies will turn partly sunny with highs around 79 degrees. Tuesday will be a bit cooler, with highs in the mid-70s under cloudy to mostly cloudy skies. Rainfall becomes more widespread Tuesday as a secondary front moves through, clearing us out for Wednesday with more sunshine and drier air in place.

