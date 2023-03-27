Get ready for Bay County Chamber of Commerce’s Block Party

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Dinosaurs are on the loose this Thursday at the Bay County Chamber of Commerce’s Block Party, and they are ready to race.

The T-Rex Relay Race is only one part of the block party’s family-fun hosted by the Bay County Chamber of Commerce to celebrate the community.

Hundreds of community businesses and residents are expected to be in attendance along with food, drinks, and live music. The event is free and open to the entire community. Activities will last from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 235 W. 5th Street in Panama City.

For more information on the T-Rex Relay Race or to register a booth at the event, visit The Bay County Chamber of Commerce’s website here.

