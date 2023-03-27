More clouds and warm weather Monday

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Happy Sunday!

Some coastal fog is on the way tonight with otherwise mostly cloudy skies and lows around 70 degrees. We’ll see more warm weather on Monday, with highs back around 80 degrees under partly to mostly cloudy skies. There’s a 30% chance for rain in Monday’s forecast, with those around Interstate 10 likely to see brief showers and a few rumbles of thunder through the afternoon and early evening. Tuesday is going to be a transitional day, with a cold front moving through the Panhandle during the late morning and afternoon hours. A line of showers and thunderstorms will quickly bring widespread rainfall to Northwest Florida, with around 0.25-0.50″ of rain expected. By the late afternoon, skies will begin clearing behind that front, with marginally cooler temperatures. Highs on Wednesday only reach the low to mid-70s under mostly sunny skies. High temperatures climb back to around 80 by Friday with humidity returning as well.

Get all the details in the latest WJHG weather webcast.

