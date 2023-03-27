Organization helping to cleanup beach during Spring Break

By Allison Baker
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 11:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -March is one of the busiest months in Panama City Beach, as many tourists travel to the area for spring break. But with all of the foot traffic on the beach comes a lot of trash left behind.

Keep PCB Beautiful is a local non-profit that works to keep our beaches, well, beautiful. On Saturday, they held a beach clean-up at the M.B Miller County Pier.

The president of the organization said they picked up around 104 pounds of trash during the cleanup.

“I was really shocked to find that 104 pounds was our total. That was insane, but I guess with it being spring break we should have known to expect that. It is sad though, the trash cans are here. There are crews that work here at the pier and part of their job is picking up and cleaning up the trash and stuff like that from these trash cans. Even with their efforts, there were still 100 pounds that’s crazy,” Ashley Hayward, President of Keep PCB Beautiful, said.

One of the most common items found during the cleanup was beer cans, according to Hayward. She suggested if you go to the beach, bring a bag to put all your trash in and throw it away at a trash can as you leave the area.

If you are interested in joining the group, you can check them out on Facebook.

