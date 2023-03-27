PCPD searching for wanted man.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Panama City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating Shawn Edward Davis Jr.

Law enforcement officials report Davis is wanted on charges of domestic battery and strong-armed robbery.

He was reportedly last seen wearing a blue shirt, and grey pants with black shorts in the 300 block of Cove Boulevard.

Officials said there is a noticeable police presence in the area.

If you have any information in the case contact the Panama City Police Department at 850-872-3100.

