Rain chances go on the rise later today

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Monday morning everyone!

It’s a slightly active morning on radar with a few showers passing through. Otherwise, it’s a cloudy sky to start the day. The better rain chance comes at the end of the afternoon and into the evening today, especially for those along I-10.

We’re off to a very warm start with temperatures near 20 degrees above average as we start off in the low 70s. Dress comfortably, it’ll be a warm and humid day ahead. Temperatures easily warm into the upper 70s to low 80s this afternoon despite the lack of sunshine.

A cold front sits to our northwest and will support a batch of rain developing later today. We’ll see it form in Alabama this afternoon and gradually work in from the northwest by the afternoon and evening.

The front stalls out over NWFL tomorrow and turns up a likely rain chance through much of the day on Tuesday. However, it will help draw down temperatures and humidity by Tuesday night and into Wednesday.

We’ll see a rain cooled high on Tuesday in the mid 70s. By Wednesday, humidity falls and temperatures start more seasonally in the low 50s. Highs on Wednesday in partly sunny skies only reach the low 70s.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly cloudy skies with rain chances rising late in the afternoon and into the evening. Highs today remain warm and humid near 80. Your 7 Day Forecast has our skies remaining unsettled into Tuesday before clearing and cooling off a bit into Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.